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USDA spends $472.5 million on American commodities
By Adam Dietrick,3 days ago
Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced its intent to purchase up to $472.5 million in American-grown and American-raised agricultural commodities to distribute to the charitable food network and other nutrition assistance programs. "America's farmers, ranchers, and fishermen grow and harvest the safest, highest-quality food in the world," said Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins. “Today's […]