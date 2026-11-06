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“This Is Why Lamar Jackson Deserves a Blank Check”: NFL Analyst Scoffs at Ravens’ Ineptitude After Humiliation vs. Jaguars on TNF
9 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens were supposed to reassert themselves as a top AFC contender on Thursday, but instead encountered disaster, much to the ire of at least one prominent figure. At home against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the defense gave up 319 yards and three touchdowns in a 10-33 loss. After the...