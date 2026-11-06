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‘Normal people can run’: Cassie Blausey elected first Latina to serve in the Kentucky House of Representatives
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini,8 days ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB+WAVE) — Democrat Cassie Blausey won the election Tuesday to represent Kentucky’s 29th House District, becoming the first Latina elected to serve in the Kentucky House of Representatives. Blausey defeated incumbent Chris Lewis by about 1,000 votes. The district includes parts of Jefferson County, including Fern...
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