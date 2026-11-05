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12 Thanksgiving Main Dish Recipes
By Melissa Griffiths,3 days ago
This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. It’s time to plan out the main dish recipes for Thanksgiving; this guide is going to cover a variety of options beyond turkey and ham. Some years, we go with a classic big bird; other years, we choose a ham instead. Honestly, part of the fun is just deciding which direction you’ll go each year for the main course. Thanksgiving dinner is more than just turkey, even though it certainly gets most of the attention.