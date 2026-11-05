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Leverett school bus damaged in crash, no children injured
5 days ago
LEVERETT, Mass. (WWLP) - A school bus sustained significant damage following a crash in Leverett on Thursday morning. The Leverett Police Department stated that at approximately 7:38 a.m., officers were called to a collision between a motor vehicle and a Leverett Elementary School bus with several children on board. The crash reportedly took place as the bus was crossing Route 63 from Juggler Meadow Road.