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From the golf course to global innovation: Kinetixx and Arclin expand exclusive Kevlar® EXO™ partnership
6 days ago
SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. – Golf has long been a proving ground for equipment innovation, where advancements in materials, engineering and manufacturing can translate into meaningful performance gains. Now, a technology partnership that began with the development of next-generation golf shafts is expanding into a much broader range of global markets.