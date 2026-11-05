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SwingMatch Golf announces U.S. expansion and SwingMatch Golf Academy debut at 2027 PGA Show
5 days ago
EDMONTON, Alberta (November 2, 2026) – SwingMatch Golf Inc., an Edmonton-based golf technology company, officially announced its upcoming U.S. expansion and the debut of SwingMatch Golf Academy at the 2027 PGA Show, January 26–29, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Exhibiting at booth 4318, SwingMatch will showcase its new facility-focused platform, designed to help golf facilities grow instruction revenue while reducing the administrative work associated with managing their teaching programs.