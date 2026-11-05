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Relive Rory McIlroy’s 2026 Masters victory and the Augusta National Women’s Amateur when official films premiere in primetime on Golf Channel Tuesday, November 24
6 days ago
STAMFORD, Conn. – November 5, 2026 – The official films for the 2026 Masters Tournament and the Augusta National Women’s Amateur will premiere on Golf Channel in primetime on Tuesday, November 24, allowing fans to re-live historic moments from this past April at Augusta National Golf Club.