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Craft Omakase Team Opens Walk-In Sushi Bar on South First, No $185 Price Tag
By Matt Mitchell,8 days ago
The team behind Austin's Michelin-starred Craft Omakase has opened a far more casual sushi bar on South First Street, one where diners can walk in off the street instead of booking months out for a $185 tasting menu. Craft Nori is now serving dinner at 3715 S. 1st St., Ste. A, with an à la carte menu built for quick weeknight visits rather than special-occasion splurges.