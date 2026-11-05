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AutoFair Division I Volleyball Semi-Final: Bishop Guertin 3, Salem 1
By Kennidy AscheBen Conant,2 days ago
The Cardinals upset top-seeded Blue Devils to advance to the D1 finals. After dropping the opening set, Bishop Guertin rallied to pull off a 3-1 upset over top-seeded Salem in front of a packed crowd Thursday night. In a match where all sets were decided by less than 5 points, the margin for error on both sides of the net were slim. The Cardinals advance to Saturday's final where they'll take on the #3 seed Pinkerton.