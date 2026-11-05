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Ceiling-Mounted Image Guiding System Now Available from GE HealthCare
5 days ago
Nov. 1, 2026 — GE HealthCare recently introduced Allia Celeo,* a ceiling-mounted image guiding system, at the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) 2026 conference in San Diego. Developed around the principle of smooth procedural flow and built for interventional suites that prioritize high patient throughput and versatility across many indications,...