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Author Publishing Solution Takes Books From Draft to Shelf
4 days ago
Plenty of people carry a book around for years without finishing it. Sometimes it lives as a half-written manuscript in a desktop folder, sometimes as a family story retold every holiday, and sometimes as a business idea that never quite made it onto the page. Author Publishing Solution, a provider of book publishing services, works with writers at each of those stages, from an early concept to a printed, distributed, and promoted title.