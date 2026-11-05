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Friendship in the Time of the Second Outbreak
By Brendan McCall,7 days ago
The lockdowns of 2020 broke our brains. The initially idiopathic nature of the coronavirus made many believe that the government-suggested safety protocols must be part of some shadowy “plan-demic.” Those who lived in areas with few reported cases downplayed the potentially fatal nature of COVID, complaining instead about how the lockdowns were impacting their ability to shop or travel. The pandemic tested our character, asked us to look into our hearts for perhaps the first time. When faced with a crisis, how much would we be willing to think of others? Is there such a thing as “working together for the greater good?” Have we lost the ability to put aside our differences, and adapt to the new reality?