undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Women's Soccer Looks Ahead to their WHAC Semifinal Match
By @masonyoung.2,6 days ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Women's Soccer heads to Livonia, Mich. for their semifinal match against Madonna. Location: Livonia, Mich. (MU Soccer and Lacrosse Field) The Golden Eagles took down Aquinas in quarterfinal of the WHAC Tournament 2-1 for their first win over the Saints in ten years. Madeline Billings scored the first goal of the game with Gracie Gortmaker scoring the eventual game winner to send Cornerstone to the semifinals.
1