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Secretary of State explains affidavit ballot process in Mississippi Senate race
By Courtney Ann Jackson,9 days ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson estimated that between 12,000 and 20,000 affidavit ballots remain uncounted in the state’s Senate race. State law does not require election commissioners to give the Secretary of State’s office an initial affidavit ballot total. Commissioners must process and certify the ballots within 10 days.