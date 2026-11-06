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Quest Resource Holdings (QRHC) Q3 2026 Earnings Call: EBITDA and Margins Improve
9 days ago
Third-quarter 2026 revenue was $63.8 million, up approximately 1% year over year and essentially flat sequentially as non-industrial growth offset softer industrial volumes. Gross profit totaled $11.4 million, broadly flat year over year but up approximately 10% from Q2. Gross margin improved sequentially to 17.8% from 16.3%, versus 18.1% a year earlier.