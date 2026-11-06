We Taste Test LINNÉ Kyoto's Sakes Made From Barley, Kyoto Chestnut & Japanese Soba From A Sake Brewer Who Ventures Beyond Rice: LINNÉ 800 Buckwheat (800 蕎麦), 800 Barley Tenpai (800 大麦天盃), 800 Chestnut (800 栗)

9 days ago