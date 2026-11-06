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We Taste Test LINNÉ Kyoto's Sakes Made From Barley, Kyoto Chestnut & Japanese Soba From A Sake Brewer Who Ventures Beyond Rice: LINNÉ 800 Buckwheat (800 蕎麦), 800 Barley Tenpai (800 大麦天盃), 800 Chestnut (800 栗)
9 days ago
The Japanese have always been admired for their ability to marry continuity with invention: mastering an established craft, then developing it into a distinctively new form while the origin always remains recognisable. Of course, every great movement still requires someone who would take the first step to do things differently.