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Sake Matsuri Southeast Asia’s Largest Sake Festival Heads To Marina Bay Sands For 13th Edition With Japan HopFest Craft Beer Fair Running In Parallel
4 days ago
Sake Matsuri, Southeast Asia’s largest sake festival, will host its 13th edition at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre on November 28 and 29, 2026. The weekend event will feature free-flow tastings of over 500 sakes and spirits alongside Japan HopFest, a showcase of Japanese and Singaporean craft beers.