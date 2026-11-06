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Market Flash: Blue sweep sparks tech sell-off
By Head of Multi AssetEquity Solutions, Co-Head Investment Solutions,8 days ago
Tech stocks have fallen sharply in Asia following losses on US markets on Thursday, with the Nasdaq down 5.5% at close, driven by fears of an AI slowdown following the US midterm results. Corporate earnings still seem healthy though. So, what’s happening beneath the surface? Tune in to our latest episode with Colin Graham.