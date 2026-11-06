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“He’s Getting Fired After Next Game”: NFL Fans React As Mike McDaniel Makes Major Change for Chargers Play Calling Duties
9 days ago
Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel is making a significant change to his play-calling setup. McDaniel confirmed that he will move from the sidelines to the booth, from where he’ll continue to call plays. The change was made ahead of the Week 9 matchup against the Houston Texans on Sunday.