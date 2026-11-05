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Cobalt blue brightens up the cosy Fair Isle jumper this winter - and Next's £42 style is made with wool
By Emma Richardson,3 days ago
Cast your mind back to the beginning of the year, when bright cobalt blue took centre stage and found a place in every stylish woman’s wardrobe. It made sense, of course: bold colours were becoming more and more popular, thanks to Scandi fashion inspiration (with pillar box red making a statement, too). We were keen to add more colour to our wardrobes in an effort to welcome spring dressing after months of burgundy and black.