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Honolulu Cookie Company and NOHO HOME debut inspiring Holiday Shortbread Collection
By HI Now Staff,8 days ago
HONOLULU (HI Now) - Honolulu Cookie Company partnered with NOHO HOME, a Native Hawaiian woman-owned luxury home decor brand, and together, they launched a limited-edition Holiday Collection!. The iconic pineapple-shaped shortbread cookies have been transformed into meaningful gifts rooted in cultural storytelling and community aloha. Every detail in the packaging...