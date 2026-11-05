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Tulsa Animal Cruelty Investigation Leads to 29 Charges
8 days ago
Tulsa Animal Cruelty Investigation Leads to 29 Charges After Animals Found Dead at Rescue. A Tulsa animal cruelty investigation has resulted in the arrest of Marcia Reynolds on 29 counts of animal cruelty after police discovered 19 dead animals and rescued 24 others from a privately operated animal rescue facility. The Tulsa Police Department executed a search warrant at Mercy Haven, located near 12th Street and Memorial Drive, following complaints about a strong odor coming from the building.
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