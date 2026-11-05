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Thanksgiving in Oklahoma Brings Families Together on a Budget
6 days ago
Thanksgiving in Oklahoma Brings Families Together Even as Grocery Costs Rise. For generations, Thanksgiving in Oklahoma has meant crowded kitchens, family recipes passed down through the years, children sneaking bites before dinner, and loved ones gathering around the table. But this year, many families are approaching the holiday with a different concern. With grocery bills stretching household budgets, preparing a traditional Thanksgiving meal can feel overwhelming. For families already balancing housing, utilities, transportation and everyday expenses, the cost of one special dinner can create additional financial pressure.