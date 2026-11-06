undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Edmond Wildfire Protection Plan Targets Growing Fire Risks
8 days ago
Edmond Wildfire Protection Plan Targets Growing Fire Risks as City Expands East. The proposed Edmond wildfire protection plan is moving forward as city officials address increasing wildfire dangers in neighborhoods expanding east of Interstate 35. The Edmond Fire Department is seeking formal adoption of a Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP) designed to reduce hazardous vegetation, strengthen residential fire protection and improve emergency response capabilities in areas where development meets natural grasslands and wooded terrain.