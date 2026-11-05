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October 20, 2026
7 days ago
A meeting of the Commissioners of Public Utility District No. 1 of Clark County was held at 1200 Fort Vancouver Way on Tuesday, October 20, 2026. Present: President Jane Van Dyke, Vice President Sherry Erickson, CEO/General Manager Lena Wittler, Director of Finance Melissa Ankeny, Director of Energy Resources Steve Andersen, Director of Employee Resources Nichole Reitzenstein, Director of Operations Gene Morris, Director of Water Tyler Clary, General Counsel John Eldridge, Director of Information Services Jeff Groff, Director of Communications and Corporate Citizenship Erica Erland, Director of Engineering Ryan Kerr, Corporate Communications Manager Dameon Pesanti, Strategic Communications Manager Morgan Van Fleet, Energy Services Manager Debbie DePetris, Materials and Purchasing Manager Cathy Wannamaker, Construction/Maintenance Superintendent Jaylon Muonio, Customer Service Manager Leah Veitenheimer, Industrial Key Accounts Manager Aaron Frechette, Executive Assistant Energy Resources Katie Hinton and Assistant to CEO/General Manager Margaret Anderson.