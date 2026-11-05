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Flood Watch late tonight through Saturday morning
5 days ago
Flood Watch National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 1137 AM EST Thu Nov 5 2026 …FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING… * WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE…Portions of southeastern Massachusetts, including the following areas, Barnstable MA, Dukes MA, Eastern Plymouth MA, Northern Bristol MA, Southern Bristol MA, Southern […]