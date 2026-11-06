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Openly gay sheriff promises change as Madison County sheriff
8 days ago
Sheriff-elect Brett Jones defeated longtime Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner, promising greater transparency, lower response times and changes to surveillance camera policies. The former Navy SEAL says he plans to end the county's Flock camera contract and require warrants to access other agencies' cameras. Jones will also make history as Alabama's first openly gay sheriff.
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