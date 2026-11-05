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Principal's Message - November 5th
7 days ago
Thank you to all of our families who joined us for family conferences this week! Partnering with you in the learning we do at school is so important, and we are truly grateful for the time, energy, and care you bring to supporting your children and our Discovery community. We recognize that organizing the time away from work and other responsibilities can be difficult, and we appreciate you!