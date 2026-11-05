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State reviews townhouse project that includes affordable housing rentals
By Kevin T. Conlon,4 days ago
Few concerns were raised during a Nov. 4 review of a proposed 437-unit townhouse project off Janice Road west of Lewes. A presentation on the Vintners Reserve project was made during the state Preliminary Land Use Service meeting by David Hutt, the applicant’s attorney, and Ring Lardner, a civil engineer and president of Davis, Brown & Friedel Inc.
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