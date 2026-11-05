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San Luis Obispo County Investigates Up to 13 E. coli Infections at Pumpkin Patch
7 days ago
San Luis Obispo County health officials are investigating up to 13 E. coli infections possibly linked to Brookshire Farms. The Central California farm, known for its pumpkin patch, corn maze and seasonal attractions, remains closed while investigators work to identify the source. Among five confirmed cases, three children were seriously ill in pediatric intensive care as of Oct. 28. Two adults were also infected. Eight additional cases involving farm visitors between Oct. 16 and Oct. 26 remain under investigation. Another patient was hospitalized and released. The strain involved produces Shiga toxin, which can cause severe illness, especially in children. Infections can trigger bloody diarrhea and, in serious cases, kidney damage. Officials have not determined how visitors became infected, and the farm has cooperated with investigators. Officials urge visitors who develop symptoms after visiting during the exposure period to contact their health care provider immediately. Bloody diarrhea, severe abdominal pain or dehydration warrant prompt medical attention. Visitors without symptoms do not need to take additional action.