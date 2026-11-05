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Second Chance Shelter to host game night fundraiser Saturday
By Wynne Progress,3 days ago
WYNNE — A game night fundraiser is coming up Saturday for Second Chance DV SA Shelter. The event will begin at 6 p.m. at The Merriman in downtown Wynne. “We’re going to have Mahjong and bingo and a silent auction and a raffle, a split-the-pot raffle at the end of the night,” said Rose Dawson, director of the Second Chance Shelter. “It supports the shelter and what we do and the mission that we have. It helps feed the women and it helps all kinds of things at the shelter.”