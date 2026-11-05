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Trigger Creep: On Mathias Énard’s “Perfecting the Shot”
By Philip Harris,3 days ago
The sniper must not be susceptible to emotions such as anxiety or remorse. A young boy in a striped t-shirt squats behind a sedan with a blown-out tail light, using a small paper cup to collect water from a brackish puddle and transfer it into a Coca-Cola can. A man in a blue helmet raises his arm as he escorts a group of people past an armored personnel carrier. Two more men in blue helmets, the shirtfront of one washed with blood, billow a sheet to drape a prone figure. Several people run down a sidewalk toward a sunlit building, a large foregrounded sign reading: “PAZI SNAJPER.”