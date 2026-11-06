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MCHC opens new Hazard Medical Clinic and Pharmacy, expanding healthcare access in Perry County
By Neeley Greene,9 days ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation celebrated a major milestone in Perry County on Thursday, hosting an official ribbon cutting for its new Hazard Medical Clinic and Pharmacy. Located at 30 South KY-15 in the old CVS Pharmacy building, the modern facility brings together comprehensive primary care, behavioral health...