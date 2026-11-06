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VP Sara impeachment trial re-opens Nov. 9, may end this November; defense questions prosecutors’ evidences
By manilateam,9 days ago
PASAY CITY/QUEZON CITY — Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment trial may end in November if the defense presents its case for the lone remaining article (unexplained wealth) within 10 full trial days starting November 9 when full-day trial resumes after the Senate Impeachment Court break. The House of...