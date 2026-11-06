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Caitlin Clark Extends Her Support to Jack Campbell and Wife Megan After Lions LB Provides Update on Severe Spinal Cord Injury
8 days ago
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell suffered a horrific injury during the fourth quarter of the game against Minnesota Vikings. The Lions won 19-15, handing the Vikings their first loss. Campbell tackled T.J. Hockenson and suffered a neck hyperextension, injuring his spinal cord. He laid on the field motionless and immobilized....