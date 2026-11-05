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Applied Materials Inc Stock (AMAT) Moved Down by 11.35% on Nov 5: Drivers Behind the Movement
7 days ago
What is driving Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)’s stock price down today?. Applied Materials experienced severe selling pressure during the session, driven by a confluence of escalating geopolitical frictions, cautious capital expenditure signaling across key semiconductor manufacturing clients, and heightened sector-wide valuation compression. As a critical supplier of wafer fabrication equipment, the company remains highly sensitive to shifts in global semiconductor manufacturing spending, leading institutional market participants to swiftly recalibrate their forward expectations.