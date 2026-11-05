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Missouri AG Sues Independence Hemp Shop, 3 Others Over Alleged Fake-Dispensary Scheme
By Sarah O'Connell,5 days ago
Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway has sued four retailers, including an Independence shop, accusing them of selling marijuana products disguised as legal hemp while posing as licensed dispensaries. The lawsuits name Herb Depot, operating under Thooli LLC at 12500 E. Highway 40 in Independence, along with Puffers Choice LLC in Aurora, Token THC Dispensary in Rock Port, and CBD Kratom Cannabis Dispensary in Des Peres.