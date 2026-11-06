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How Occupational Therapy for Children Builds Daily Independence
8 days ago
Discover how occupational therapy for children enhances independence by improving hand skills, coordination, and emotional regulation. How Occupational Therapy for Children Builds Daily Independence. Children gain independence through repeated practice with ordinary tasks. Occupational therapy supports that process by addressing hand skills, coordination, sensory processing, emotional regulation, attention, and self-care....