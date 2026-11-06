undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
AI agents are a 'bane' for some website operators, says Cloudflare
By Simon Sharwood,8 days ago
Nation-state actors and criminals likely exploited the PHP2SHELL vulnerability before its disclosure, according to Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince. “These vulnerabilities, like the PHP vulnerabilities that were disclosed the other day, had been in the wild for years,” Prince said on the company’s third quarter earnings call. “We're going back through our logs looking for any evidence that hackers or nation-state actors or others had been using them in the past. I know that we're going to find examples of that.”