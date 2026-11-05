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New association launched to represent private air navigation organisations in Europe
By Paloma Coelho,4 days ago
The Association of Private ANS Organisations (APANSO) has been formally established to represent privately owned companies involved in the delivery and support of air navigation services across Europe. Founded by Swedish air navigation service provider ACR Aviation Capacity Resources AB and Spanish provider Skyway, the non-profit association aims to provide...