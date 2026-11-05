undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
ORIGIN and Anduril demonstrate integrated counter-UAS capability in Latvia
By Paloma Coelho,3 days ago
Latvian defence technology company ORIGIN and US defence technology company Anduril have demonstrated an integrated counter-uncrewed aircraft system (C-UAS) capability to senior Latvian military leadership, combining ORIGIN’s BLAZE interceptor with Anduril’s Lattice for Air Defense command-and-control platform. The demonstration took place at a military training facility in Latvia...