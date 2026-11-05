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Montana climbs to seventh in national fiscal health rankings
By Jason Hurst,3 days ago
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana’s fiscal standing has improved in a new national ranking. Here’s what the report says is behind the change. Truth in Accounting ranks Montana seventh for fiscal health in its 2026 report, up from 22nd in 2021. The group says Montana improved for a fifth straight year, with fewer long-term obligations and more resources available to meet them. Governor Greg Gianforte credits responsible budgeting and says the state will keep building reserves. The report analyzes the finances of all 50 states.