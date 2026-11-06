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Before Jay-Z’s Super Bowl LXI debut, here are the halftime shows worth revisiting
By Kai Echeverria,8 days ago
After years of deciding who gets the Super Bowl halftime stage spotlight, Jay-Z is ready to take it for himself. This February, he’s ready to “Run This Town.”. The National Football League, Roc Nation and Apple Music announced Oct. 26 that the 25-time Grammy Award winner will headline the Super Bowl LXI halftime show Feb. 14 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The performance will be Jay-Z’s first time headlining the halftime stage. Roc Nation has partnered with the NFL since 2019 and curated performances from Rihanna and Kendrick Lamar.