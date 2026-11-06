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How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Jets NFL game LIVE: Patrick Mahomes aims to stop the slump, online streams, TV channels, and kick-off time
By Rob Norcup,8 days ago
How to watch the NFL match between Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets, as well as kick-off time and team news. The Kansas City Chiefs host the New York Jets at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri) during Week 9 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 8 at 1pm ET / 10am PT (6pm GMT).