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University of Maryland, Baltimore County Women’s Soccer Places Three Players on America East Teams
3 days ago
University of Maryland, Baltimore County women’s soccer placed three players on the America East Conference’s all-conference teams on Nov. 4, 2026. Redshirt sophomore midfielder Zoe Brossman earned First Team honors, sophomore central back Hailey Ahmed made the Second Team and freshman forward Brooke Clagett received an All-Rookie Team selection.