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University of Maryland, Baltimore County Women’s Soccer Set for No. 4 Vermont America East Quarterfinal
4 days ago
UMBC Women’s Soccer to Face Vermont in America East Quarterfinal. The University of Maryland, Baltimore County women’s soccer team is set to play No. 4 Vermont in the America East Conference championship quarterfinal. No. 5 UMBC will visit No. 4 Vermont on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 3 p.m. The match will take place at the University of Vermont, as the higher seed hosts each America East championship contest.