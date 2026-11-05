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Omanye Brings Ghanaian Music and Dance to Norman This November
By Madison McCarthy,5 days ago
The sounds of Ghana are headed to Norman this November, with a free concert at the University of Oklahoma that deserves a spot on your calendar. From November 11-15, Norman Cultural Connection will welcome the Omanye Music and Dance Ensemble for Roots and Rhythms, a five-day celebration of Ghanaian music and dance. The visit includes educational workshops with local students and concludes with a public performance on Sunday, November 15, at 3 p.m. at OU's Sharp Concert Hall.