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Fortaleza by Don Arturo Brings a New Perspective on Mexican Cuisine to Norman
By Madison McCarthy,5 days ago
Fortaleza by Don Arturo wasn't originally supposed to be a restaurant. Chef Don Arturo Garcia Acevedo and the team behind Don Arturo Events were searching for a commercial kitchen to expand their catering and private-event business. They needed more room to prepare food, store equipment, and accommodate larger events when someone suggested another possibility: opening their own restaurant.
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