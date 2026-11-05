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Women's Hoops Heads to Michigan for Season Lid Lifter
4 days ago
Location DeVos Fieldhouse | Holland, Mich. Preview Info Illinois Wesleyan Game Notes (PDF) BLOOMINGTON, Ill. - With the calendar flipped to November, basketball season gets underway Friday-Saturday, Nov. 6-7, as the 20th-ranked Illinois Wesleyan University women's basketball team travels to Holland, Mich. for the highly-competitive Michele Schoon Tournament hosted by Hope College. The Titans will begin play with a 3:30 p.m. ET tipoff against 24th-ranked Ohio Wesleyan University at DeVos Fieldhouse Friday, Nov. 6, before tangling with either No. 4 Hope or University of Wisconsin-Platteville Saturday, Nov. 7.